Bangladesh's ‘best Test success’: Bashar glorifies Pakistan win with 10 factors

Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar said that the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh team made a "big statement" to the world cricket fraternity, displaying their Test cricket maturity by winning a series in Pakistan.

"By far, this is our best Test series victory and Test performance," said an excited Bashar soon after Bangladesh recorded a historic first-ever series win over Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the second Test in Rawalpindi today.

Bangladesh's Test journey since gaining status in 2000 has never been a rosy one, as they have received more criticism than accolades from the pundits due to their inconsistent performances in the longest format.

The records also hardly speak in their favour, as out of 144 matches, they have so far won 21 and drawn 18. When it comes to series wins, they have won nine and drawn 10 out of 74, achieving three away series wins -- one against Zimbabwe, one against a depleted West Indies, and the biggest one against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

In their brief success, an extremely special chapter unfolded on January 5, 2022, when the Tigers toppled the then number one ranked Test side by eight wickets at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, breaking New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run on home soil.

"Undoubtedly, the Mount Maunganui triumph will get a special place in our Test cricket history. For any subcontinental team, a Test victory in New Zealand is not easy, so it's always special," said Bashar.

"But this series victory is the best in our Test cricket history for many reasons. Basically, our team made a big statement by winning this series," he added.

"The way we played this innings, a 185-run winning target even looked very easy."

Chasing 185 to win, Bangladesh won the second Test by six wickets after claiming a ten-wicket win in the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, for a landmark maiden success over Pakistan in 14 matches.

'HATS OFF TO THE BOYS'

Bashar pointed out 10 reasons behind his claim of this series win being "by far the best success" for Bangladesh:

1. It's always tough to beat Pakistan in Pakistan.

2. Playing consistently good cricket in two consecutive Tests was a rare experience in Bangladesh's Test cricket history.

3. In the truest sense, it's the biggest success as the previous instances of away series wins were against lower-ranked Zimbabwe and a depleted West Indies.

4. Bangladesh were superior in all three departments -- batting, bowling, and fielding --compared to their opponents.

5. Bangladesh's pace bowling outshone Pakistan's pace attack, which has a rich history of fast bowling.

6.Pakistan were so confused about the second Test surface as both our pace and spin attacks were of top quality.

7. A few of our batters didn't meet expectations, but the batting discipline throughout the series was outstanding. Bangladesh batted sensibly when it mattered most.

8. Bangladesh's pace bowlers showed that they can threaten the opponents' batters even in unfriendly conditions.

9. Our bowlers proved that they have the ability to pick 20 wickets.

10. After this success, we now have the confidence that we can win Test matches in any condition.

"Hats off to the boys. As a former cricketer, I feel really proud. There are many heroes in the series, but I will remember the series especially for the effort of our pace bowlers," Bashar concluded.