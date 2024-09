A look at Bangladesh’s Test journey after historic Pakistan success

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, winning the series 2-0 and clinching a historic maiden series win against Pakistan.

Here's a look at Bangladesh's Test records since achieving Test status in 2000.

SUMMARY

Total Tests: 144

Bangladesh won: 21

Drawn: 18

Lost: 105

Number of Test series: 74

Bangladesh won: 9

Drawn: 10

LIST OF TEST SERIES WON

2004-2005 (2005): Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1-0, at home

2009-10 (2009): Bangladesh v West Indies 2-0, away

2014-15: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 3-0, home

2018-19: Bangladesh v West Indies 2-0, home

2019-20 (20): Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 1-0, home

2021-22 (22): Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1-0, away

2022-23 (23): Bangladesh v Ireland 1-0, home

2023: Bangladesh v Afghanistan 1-0, home

2024: Bangladesh v Pakistan 2-0, away

RECORD AGAINST TEAMS

Against Afghanistan, won 1, loss 1

Against Australia, played 6, won 1, lost 5

Against England, played 10, win 1, lost 9

Against India, played 13, drawn 2, lost 11

Against Ireland, played 1, won 1

Against New Zealand, played 19, won 2, drawn 3 lost 14,

Against Pakistan, played 15, won 2, drawn 1, lost 12,

Against South Africa, played 14, drawn 2, lost 12,

Against Sri Lanka, played 26, won 1, drawn 5, lost 20

Against West Indies, played 20, won 4, drawn 2, lost 14

Against Zimbabwe, played 18, won 8, drawn 3, lost 7