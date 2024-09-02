Rampant Rana puts Bangladesh in command at Lunch

Nahid Rana's triple strike and Taskin Ahmed's lone wicket have put Bangladesh in the commanding position against Pakistan as the hosts have reached 117-6 at Lunch on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh had to wait a while before their first success of the day as Pakistan batters Saim Ayub and Shan Masood began the proceedings on a positive note for the hosts after they resumed their second innings on an overnight score of 9-2.

Taskin broke through by removing Saim for 20, getting him caught at mid-off by Shanto. Nahid then joined the attack and rattled the Pakistan batters with his pace and bounce, striking in each of his first three overs, dismissing Shan (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (two).

He almost had Mohammad Rizwan out for a golden duck but Shadman Islam failed to grab a chance at first slip.

Rizwan is making Bangladesh pay for the reprieve, having reached 38 off 53 balls and the right-hander is holding down the fort for Pakistan at Lunch alongside Salman Agha (seven).

Bangladesh bowled 26.2 overs in the session, conceding 108 runs for four wickets. Pakistan are now leading by 129 runs.

Rana running through Pakistan middle-order

Nahid Rana is running through the Pakistan middle-order as the pacer has struck three times in his first three overs and reduced Pakistan to 81-6 in the morning session on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

After removing Shan Masood and Babar Azam in his first two overs, Rana struck again in his third over, inducing a faint outside edge to dismiss Saud Shakeel for 2.

Pakistan are now in all sorts of trouble, leading Bangladesh by 93 runs. Salman Agha has joined Mohammad Rizwan at the middle.

Rana removes Babar as Pakistan lose their fifth

Nahid Rana claimed Babar Azam's wicket for the second time in the series, edging out the right-hander for just 11 as Pakistan lost their third wicket in the morning session and are reduced to 65-5 on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Rana extracted some extra bounce from the pitch and seemingly surprised Babar with it, who edged the ball straight to Shadman Islam at second slip.

Earlier, Rana had dismissed Babar in the first innings of the first Test.

The pacer almost claimed his third wicket of the day in the very next ball, but this time Shadman dropped the chance, giving new batter Mohammad Rizwan a reprieve on 0.

After 19 overs, Pakistan have reached 75-5, leading by 87 runs.

Rana strikes after Taskin

Nahid Rana struck in his very first over in the second innings, removing skipper Shan Masood for 28 to reduce Pakistan to 62-4 in the morning session on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Rana, replacing Taskin, bowled a widish delivery and Shan, who batted with an attacking approach from the get-go, chased after the ball only to edge it straight to the keeper.

His dismissal brought Saud Shakeel to middle. He joins Babar Azam, who is batting on nine. Pakistan are leading by 74 runs.

Taskin gets the first breakthrough on Day 4

Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough of the day, dismissing Saim Ayub for 20 with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto taking a sharp catch as Pakistan are 47-3 in the morning session on Day 4 of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The Bangladesh pacers tested Pakistan's Saim and Shan Masood but couldn't make any inroads in the first half an hour of the day while both batters showed positive intent, hitting boundaries whenever there was an opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Saim, who had three fours, attempted to hit his fourth boundary with a cover drive on the up which Shanto dived to his left to complete a brilliant catch.

The dismissal brought Babar Azam to the middle. He joins skipper Shan, who is batting on 23. Pakistan are leading by 59.