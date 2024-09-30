South Africa name spin-heavy squad for Bangladesh Tests

South Africa have named 15-member squad for the Test tour of Bangladesh in late October.

South Africa spinner Senuran Muthusamy made a return to the Test team after a year and will be part of a three-prong spin attack that has Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has three Test caps, with his last appearance coming in March 2023.

Matthew Breetzke is the only uncapped player in the Test squad. Temba Bavuma will lead the side in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series that begins from October 21.

The first Test will be played in Dhaka while the second Test will be hosted in Chattogram.

"Bangladesh is always a tough place to tour," Test head coach Shukri Conrad said.

"They've become a formidable side at home and we have to be prepared for the challenge that awaits us. We have therefore chosen a squad for the conditions we are expecting to greet us when we get there.

"We have three frontline spinners and all of them have the ability to step up at any time they are needed. This is a great chance for someone like Senuran, who has potential to make a mark with both bat and ball. We are really looking forward to seeing what he can offer.

"Overall, we trust the depth and versatility in our squad to meet this challenge head-on."

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.