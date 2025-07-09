Gill’s form, Bumrah’s return, Archer’s comeback fuel Lord’s showdown

An in-form India will be eyeing just their fourth Test series win in England when they take the field at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground for the third match of the ongoing five-Test series on Thursday. With the series locked at 1-1 after a resounding 336-run Indian victory in Edgbaston, all eyes now turn to the capital for a clash that promises high drama and potential history.

India's resurgence has been powered by the sensational form of their new captain, Shubman Gill, whose early leadership tenure is already bordering on legendary. The 25-year-old opener has lit up English grounds with 585 runs in just two Tests as skipper, including jaw-dropping knocks of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. That feat made him the first batter in Test history to score 250 and 150 in the same match, a statement of elegance, composure, and dominance.

With an earlier score of 147 at Headingley, Gill now finds himself within striking distance of one of cricket's most hallowed records — Don Bradman's 974-run series haul, untouched since 1930. England skipper Ben Stokes was quick to acknowledge Gill's brilliance, saying, "You've got to give your opposition credit when it's due… what he's done is pretty special." Still, Stokes will hope history repeats itself — as in 2003, when Graeme Smith, after a blistering start to his England tour, fizzled out over the remaining matches.

While India rides a wave of momentum, England faces pressure to inject life into a faltering bowling unit. The return of Jofra Archer — if confirmed — could be a game-changer. Archer hasn't played a Test in over four years, but memories of his ferocious Lord's debut in 2019, when he shook Australia's Steve Smith with a brutal bouncer, remain fresh.

Coach Brendon McCullum is hopeful that Archer can rediscover his edge: "He's obviously been through injuries and time out, but we know what he can do." England desperately needs that firepower, especially with Chris Woakes struggling — three wickets at an average nearing 97 — despite a stellar record at Lord's, where he boasts 32 wickets at 12.90 and a batting average over 42.

India, meanwhile, are set to welcome back pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test. Akash Deep filled in admirably with a 10-wicket haul, likely earning another start, but the inclusion of Bumrah only strengthens the visitors. As former England bowler Stuart Broad noted, Bumrah's deceptive pace and effortless action make him a menace: "He jogs in and it hits you at 90 [mph]."

The 31-year-old will also be itching to earn his name on the Lord's honours board — one of the few accolades missing from his already stellar career.

With Gill's purple patch, Bumrah's firepower, and Archer's much-anticipated return, the third Test is shaping up as a blockbuster. For India, it's a chance to edge closer to rare glory in English conditions. For England, it's about finding answers before the series slips away. Lord's awaits, and so does history.