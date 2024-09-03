Tigers complete historic Test sweep over Pakistan

Bangladesh completed a historic 2-0 clean sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

This is the first time the Tigers have defeated Pakistan in a Test series and their third-ever Test series win away from home. They had earlier won against a second-string West Indies in 2009 and a one-off series against Zimbabwe in 2021.

This is also only the second time a team has completed a clean sweep over Pakistan in Pakistan in a Test series. The only other team to do so were England, who won 3-0 against the hosts in 2022.

Shakib Al Hasan hit the match-winning boundary as he and Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to the 185-run target in the second session of the final day.

Mushfiqur and Shakib remained unbeaten on 22 and 21 respectively, finishing the job that was set up by the valiant efforts of Liton Das and Mehedi Hasan Miraz with the bat and Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana with the ball.

The Tigers were well-placed to chase down the target on the final day, having reached 42-0 at stumps the previous day. Openers Zakir Hassan (40) and Shadman Islam (24) perished in the first session, but a 57-run stand between Mominul Haque and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto ensured that the team didn't lose their way in the chase.

Both Shanto (38) and Mominul (34) were dismissed in the second session, however, the experienced duo of Mushfiqur and Shakib made sure the Tigers got over the line without any more problems.

Previously, Liton and Miraz formed the decisive partnership of the match, a record 165-run stand for the seventh wicket after the Tigers had been reduced to 26-6 in the first innings.

Liton made a majestic 138 while Miraz hit a valiant 78 and their herculean effort made sure Bangladesh made 262 in the first innings, limiting the deficit to 12.

It was then the pacers' turn to make an impact, as Hasan and Rana jointly ran through the Pakistan batting line-up, claiming five and four wickets respectively, to bundle them out for 172, setting up a 185-run target, which the Tigers chased down on the final day.

The match had lost the entire first day's play due to poor weather and only one over took place in the final session of the penultimate day. The weather forecast had predicted rain on the morning of the fifth day. But the clouds stayed away in Rawalpindi, allowing Bangladesh to plant their flag proudly on Pakistani soil.

Mominul departs with victory in sight for Tigers

Mominul Haque threw away his wicket, top-edging a lofted off drive to mid-off to depart for 34, as Bangladesh need another 32 runs to win the second Test against Pakistan and take the series 2-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Mominul was looking in control before his ill-fated attempt to take on leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and his departure has brought in Shakib Al Hasan to the middle, who has struggled for runs so far in the series. Mushfiqur Rahim is batting on 11 at the other end.

Shanto departs after Lunch as Bangladesh inch closer to victory

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed soon after Lunch, getting caught at short leg for 38, as Bangladesh are 127-3, 58 runs away from winning the second Test and taking the series 2-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Shanto tried to defend off-spinner Salman Agha on the front foot but ended up hitting it straight to Abdullah Shafique, who took a sharp catch.

The wicket ended the 57-run partnership between Shanto and Mominul Haque, who is batting on 20. Mushfiqur Rahim has now joined him at the middle.

Tigers 63 runs away from history at Lunch

Bangladesh go into Lunch on 122-2 on Day 5, 63 runs away from a victory in the second Test and a historic 2-0 series win over Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque, unbeaten on 33 and 20 respectively, are holding down the fort after the departures of the openers.

Shanto and Mominul have already added 52 runs for the third wicket, crushing Pakistan's hope of initiating a collapse after removing openers Zakir Hassan (40) and Shadman Islam (24).

Pakistan pacers Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad took one wicket each while Bangladesh made 80 runs in 27 overs in the session after resuming play on 42-0.

Bangladesh are yet to win a Test series against Pakistan.

Shadman departs after Zakir as Bangladesh chase history

Bangladesh have lost both openers in the morning session as Shadman Islam followed Zakir Hassan to the dressing room after making 24 and the visitors are now two down for 70, still 115 runs away from winning the second and final Test to take the series 2-0 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Shadman, who resumed the day's play on nine, was dropped on 17 at the slips off the bowling of Mir Hamza but couldn't make his second life count, departing after chipping the ball to Shan Masood at mid-off off Khurram Shahzad.

Mominul Haque has now joined skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, four, as Bangladesh are in pursuit of 185 to complete a historic series sweep.

Zakir gone but Tigers on track to make history

Zakir Hassan departed after making 40 off 39 balls as Bangladesh lost their first wicket for 58, chasing 185, in the morning session of the fifth day of the second and final Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Openers Zakir and Shadman Islam had started the day's play on 42-0, unbeaten on 31 and nine respectively after the day began on time as the forecasted morning rain stayed away.

The pair added 16 runs today and in the process brought up Bangladesh's first 50-run opening stand in Tests after 16 innings.

Zakir was lucky to survive as he was caught behind on 31, with the ball taking a faint edge off the bottom of his bat against pacer Mohammad Ali, however, none of the Pakistan fielders noticed the deflection or heard the nick and didn't go up for an appeal.

But he could only add nine runs to his tally before Mir Hamza managed to straighten the ball just enough after pitching on a good length to evade his bat and crash into the stumps.

Zakir's departure has brought skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to the middle, who joins Shadman, batting on 16.

Bangladesh are 127 runs away from ensuring their maiden Test series win over Pakistan.