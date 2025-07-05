Runway closed for 2hrs at Ctg airport after Biman flight gets stuck

The runway of Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport was closed for nearly two hours this morning after a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight arriving from Madinah got stuck on the runway over a technical glitch.

The flight BG138, carrying 387 Hajj pilgrims, safely landed at 9:30am.

However, shortly after touchdown, the pilot reported a mechanical malfunction, and the aircraft came to a halt near the edge of Runway-23, blocking all flight operations.

Khalilur Rahman, public relations officer of the airport, said the airport's engineering teams quickly responded and safely towed the aircraft to the apron area by 11:20am after resolving the fault.

Flight operations resumed around 11:30am.

Several incoming and outgoing flights were delayed, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.