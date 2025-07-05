Tech & Startup
Sat Jul 5, 2025 04:10 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 5, 2025 04:23 PM

Automated speeding case system begins on the Dhaka elevated expressway

An automated case system targeting speeding violations has been introduced on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, with video-based enforcement quietly underway for about a week, an official has confirmed.

According to a source familiar with the development, the system identifies vehicles exceeding speed limits using surveillance footage, with data collected by the elevated expressway authority. The information is then forwarded to law enforcement, who issue official notices to the registered owners of the vehicles in question.

Those receiving notices are instructed to visit a designated police station for further investigation.

This marks the first known instance of automated enforcement of traffic rules on the expressway, which opened partially to the public in 2023 as a major infrastructure project aimed at easing congestion in the capital. Authorities hope the move will improve safety and compliance on the roadway, which has seen significant traffic since its launch.

