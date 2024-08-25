Business
Banks freeze accounts of Padma Bank former chairman Nafeez Sarafat, family members

Bank accounts of their business entities will also remain frozen for the next 30 days
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze the accounts of Padma Bank's former chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, his wife and son.

Apart from their personal bank accounts, the BFIU directed the lenders to their keep the bank accounts of their business entities frozen for the next 30 days.

The intelligence unit also instructed the banks to suspend their locker facilities for the same period.

