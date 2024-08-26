Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 26, 2024 09:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 09:21 PM

Business

Bank accounts of 4 firms linked with S Alam’s personal secretary frozen

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to freeze the accounts of four companies linked with Md Akiz Uddin, a former deputy managing director of Islami Bank Bangladesh and personal secretary of S Alam Group chairman.

The BFIU found Tk 99.7 crore in the accounts of the four companies: Rahman Rahman & Son's, Moshtaq Traders, Nazrul Enterprise and Alam Trading Builders.

The anti-money laundering agency also instructed banks to suspend the transactions at those accounts and sought an update on the accounts in the next five working days.

Akiz Uddin has not come to work at Islami Bank since Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of prime minister and fled the country on August 5.

Recently, Islami Bank sacked its eight high officials, including Akiz Uddin, who influenced Islami Bank in various activities, including loan sanctions, industry insiders said.

