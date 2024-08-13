Banks asked to freeze accounts of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, family members

The BFIU asked to freeze the accounts after getting reports about suspicious transactions in their names

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan along with his son and daughter, said a senior official.

The BFIU asked to freeze those accounts after getting reports about suspicious transactions in their names, said the official wishing to remain unnamed.

In a letter, the BFIU asked the banks to block all types of withdrawals through all sorts of accounts of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and his family members.