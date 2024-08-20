Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, family members

The BFIU also ordered banks to suspend local facilities extended to them for 30 days

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has asked banks to freeze accounts of Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and his family members.

Banks have also been asked to suspend locker facilities extended to Islam and his family members for 30 days since the issuance of the BFIU letter.

The BSEC chairman resigned from his post on August 10 citing health reasons.

The resignation came five days after the fall of the Awami League-led government and the exit of Sheikh Hasina in the face of a civil uprising.