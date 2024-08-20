Banks asked to freeze accounts of Nasrul Hamid, family members

Order has been given to suspend transactions through the accounts for 30 days for now

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze the accounts of former state minister for power Nasrul Hamid, his family members, and their sole proprietorship firm.

Citing a provision of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, the agency also ordered the bank to block the locker services of the persons if there is any for 30 days.

The BFIU directed banks to provide all details, including transactions in the accounts, within five working days.

In another instruction, the anti-money laundering agency ordered banks to lock the accounts of Biplab Kumar Sarkar, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, for 30 days. The BFIU asked banks to provide transactions and other details of Biplab too.

The latest move followed a series of directives issued by the intelligence agency asking banks to freeze the accounts of a number of former ministers, and lawmakers of the previous Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina who was ousted in a mass uprising early this month.