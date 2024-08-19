2011 assault on BNP's Farroque: Case filed against Harun, Biplob

An attempt to murder case has been filed against DMP Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid and other police officials over the 2011 assault on BNP leader Zainul Abedin Farroque in front of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Farroque, now the adviser of the BNP chairperson, today filed the case against the then additional deputy police commissioner Harun Or Rashid, and the then additional deputy commissioner and now the joint commissioner of DMP Biplob Kumar Sarker over the incident.

Sajib Dey, officer-in-charge of the Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

"The case was filed against two named and 20 to 25 unnamed accused," he said.

According to the FIR, on July 6, 2011, around 7:50am, Farroque, the then chief whip of opposition, and other BNP leaders including Sayeda Ashrafi Papia, Shammi Akter, ABM Ashraf Uddin and others tried to bring out a procession.

At the time, some 20 to 25 policemen led by Harun and Biplob tried to thwart the procession and started misbehaving.

As the BNP leaders urged restraint from the policemen, they -- Harun and Biplob -- started beating the BNP activists. At one stage, they hit Farroque in the head with sticks to kill him, reads the FIR.

The plaintiff further alleged in the FIR that he tried to escape from the attack by running towards the Nam Bhaban. However, the accused (Harun and Biplob) allegedly dragged Farroque onto the street and threatened to kill him by pointing a gun at his chest, the FIR reads.