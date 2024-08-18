ACC starts investigation against DB Harun

Former DMP commissioner and ex-land minister also under investigation

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today initiated an investigation against Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The ACC has also opened investigations against former Dhaka Metropolitan police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia and former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

According to ACC sources, based on the recommendations of the ACC's intelligence report, the decision was made to investigate allegations against Harun, former head of the detective branch of DMP, the ex-commissioner and former land minister for acquiring illegal wealth worth crores of taka through various irregularities and corruption.