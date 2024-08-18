Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 05:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 06:13 PM

ACC starts investigation against DB Harun

Former DMP commissioner and ex-land minister also under investigation
Harun or Rashid

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today initiated an investigation against Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The ACC has also opened investigations against former Dhaka Metropolitan police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia and former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

According to ACC sources, based on the recommendations of the ACC's intelligence report, the decision was made to investigate allegations against Harun, former head of the detective branch of DMP, the ex-commissioner and former land minister for acquiring illegal wealth worth crores of taka through various irregularities and corruption.

Why would I be detained? It's a rumour: DB Harun

 

DB Harun under investigation by ACC
Comments

