Mon Aug 19, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 05:57 PM

Freeze bank accounts of ex-minister Zahid Maleque, Computer World BD Chairman Liakat Ali Sikdar: BFIU

The accounts of their family members will also be frozen
Mon Aug 19, 2024 05:32 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 19, 2024 05:57 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked the banks to freeze the accounts of Zahid Maleque, former health minister, and Mohammad Ali Sikdar alias Liakat Ali Sikdar, chairman of Computer World BD, along with their family members.

Other persons are Zahid Maleque's son Ahad Maleque, daughter Sinthia Maleque and Liakat Ali Sikder's wife Mahmuda Ali Sikdar.

Besides, the FBIU also asked to freeze the bank accounts of Computer World BD.

Mahmuda Ali Sikdar is also chief executive officer of the company.

The BFIU has asked to freeze the bank accounts for the next 30 days in the initial phase, according to a circular of the intelligence agency.

The instruction came after the BFIU received reports of suspicious transactions in accounts under their names, according to officials concerned.

Bank account freeze
