Banks asked to freeze accounts of Momtaz Begum

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed banks to freeze the accounts of Momtaz Begum, a folk singer and a former member of parliament.

The anti-money laundering agency issued the directive yesterday to suspend transactions in her personal and business accounts for 30 days.

Banks were also ordered to suspend the locker facility in the name of the former lawmaker from Manikganj-2 and submit all transaction records of her.