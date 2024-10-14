Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:54 PM

Business

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Mozammel Babu, his family members

Transactions in their personal and business accounts will also remain suspended for 30 days
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:22 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 08:54 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed banks to freeze the accounts of Mozammel Haque Babu, former managing director of Ekattor TV, and his family members.

Banks have also been asked to freeze the accounts of Aparajita Haque, wife of Babu, and Shababa Ishayat Haque, their daughter.

The anti-money laundering agency issued the directive today to suspend transactions in their personal and business accounts for 30 days.

The unit also asked banks to submit all transaction records of them within two working days.

Mozammel Babu was the president of the Editors Guild, Bangladesh.

He was detained while trying to enter India through Dhobaura border in Mymensingh last month.

