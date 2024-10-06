Banks asked to freeze accounts of Mahbubul Alam Hanif

The BFIU also asked to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of Hanif

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday directed banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Mahbubul Alam Hanif, a former lawmaker and joint general secretary of Awami League.

Banks were also asked to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of Hanif for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

The intelligence unit also sought an update of the accounts within two working days since the issuance of the order.