Banks asked to freeze accounts of Arafat, his wife

Star Business Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 05:27 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 05:59 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit made the call
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 05:59 PM
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former state minister for information and broadcasting, Mohammad A Arafat, and his wife Sharmin Mustary.

A senior official of the anti-money laundering agency confirmed the matter to the Daily Star.

In a letter, the intelligence unit asked the banks to block all types of withdrawals through the individual or business accounts at their names.

