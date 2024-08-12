Banks asked to freeze accounts of Arafat, his wife

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit made the call

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former state minister for information and broadcasting, Mohammad A Arafat, and his wife Sharmin Mustary.

A senior official of the anti-money laundering agency confirmed the matter to the Daily Star.

In a letter, the intelligence unit asked the banks to block all types of withdrawals through the individual or business accounts at their names.