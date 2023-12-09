Elections
Staff Correspondent
Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:56 AM

Elections
FROM Candidates’ Affidavits

Kamal’s wife gets wealthier

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal's wife earns a higher yearly income and owns more  immovable property than the minister himself, as per his affidavit submitted to the Election Commissioner.

He is an incumbent lawmaker of Dhaka-12 constituency and currently contesting for the same position.

Kamal's yearly income is Tk 81.62 lakh while his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan's yearly income is Tk 1.22 crore.

In 2018, Kamal's yearly income was Tk 64.80 lakh while that of his wife was Tk 60.85 lakh.

Most of their income came from the house rent and business.

Kamal declares movable assets totaling Tk 7.75 crore,  owns Tk 84.43 lakh in cash and possesses two MP quota vehicles valued at nearly Tk 1.60 crore.

His wife's movable assets amount to Tk 4.26 crore, with Tk 1.07 crore in cash holdings.

In 2018, Kamal possessed movable assets valued at Tk 6.60 crore, while his wife held assets worth Tk 1.93 crore.

Meanwhile, Kamal's immovable property has increased to Tk 2.25 crore, compared to Tk 1.27 crore in 2018.

Lutfun has seen a significant surge in immovable property, rising from Tk 31.62 lakh in 2018 to Tk 4.91 crore this year.

 

