Freeze accounts of Bashundhara Group chairman, MD, family

BFIU directs banks

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday asked banks to freeze all personal accounts of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, his son and group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, and their family members.

The family members mentioned by the BFIU are Sadat Sobhan, son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan; Sonia Ferdowshi Sobhan, wife of Sadat; Shafiat Sobhan, another son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and vice-chairman of the conglomerate; and Sabrian Sobhan, wife of Anvir.

The anti-money laundering agency sent a letter to the banks ordering them to freeze the personal bank accounts in their names for 30 days in the first phase.

The BFIU asked the banks to block their locker facilities as well.

The intelligence unit also sought an update on the account details of Safwan Sobhan, son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, and Safwan's wife Yeasha Sobhan within two working days.

The Criminal Investigation Department of police recently decided to investigate money laundering allegations against the Bashundhara Group bosses and their family members.