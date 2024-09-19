Bangladesh vs India Test series: Key stats

Bangladesh's Test campaign is set to resume with a two-match away series against India, starting with the first Test at Chennai's iconic Chepauk Stadium today (19 September).

Here are the key stats:

*India and South Africa are the only teams against whom Bangladesh are yet to win a Test.

*The Tigers have lost 11 of their 13 Tests against India, with two of these fixtures ending in draws.

*India have won a record successive 17 Test series at home -- the longest streak in this regard by any side. They have lost just four of the 51 Tests at home since a 2-1 series defeat at home against England back in 2012.

*Bangladesh suffered humiliating innings defeats in both matches of the two-Test series on their last tour of India in 2019.

*Overall, the Tigers have lost all three of the Tests played in India.

*Among the players of both India and Bangladesh's current squads, the Tigers' Mushfiqur Rahim is the highest run-getter. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 804 runs in eight Tests at an average of 43.14.

*Mushfiqur is also just 108 runs away from being the first Bangladeshi cricketer to 6000 Test runs.

*Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored 4543 Test runs, is just eight wickets away from getting into the elite club of 4000-plus runs and 250-plus wickets in Tests alongside the likes of Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Jacques Kallis and Daniel Vettori.

