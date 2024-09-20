Bangladesh rocked early in 1st innings

Taskin and Hasan react after a fall of India wicket in Chennai on September 20, 2024. Photo: Walton

Bangladesh top-order terribly misfired in their first innings in reply to India's 376 at Chepauk on the second day of the first Test today, spoiling the good work done by the pacers earlier in the morning session.

All three wickets to fall -- openers Shadman Islam (2), Zakir Hasan (3) and experienced Mominul Haque (duck) -- saw their stumps dislodged as the Tigers head to Lunch on 26 for three after nine overs.

Hasan scalps five, starved Taskin joins party

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud achieved a five-wicket haul as his final dismissal saw India bundled out for 376 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test at Chepauk today.

By dismissing No.10 batter Jasprit Bumrah, the right-arm quick picked up his second five-wicket haul in Tests and became the first Bangladesh Test bowler to achieve this feat in India.

While Hasan had wreaked havoc on the opening day -- his four wickets had India struggling at 144-6 at one stage -- his new-ball partner Taskin Ahmed went wicketless.

However, Taskin had a few moments to smile today, picking up the first three wickets to fall on the day after India resumed on 339-6, aiming for a 450-run total.

Taskin was on point from the outset, seeing the back of Ravindra Jadeja (86) and Akash Deep before dismissing yesterday's chief tormentor, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin, who frustrated the Tigers yesterday, brought about his own downfall on 113, attempting to free his arms to a full-pitched delivery, ending his 133-ball stay as captain Shanto grabbed a well-judged catch at mid-off.

Taskin sends Jadeja packing early on Day 2

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed finally found success in the Chennai Test as the right-arm pacer picked up the wicket of overnight batter Ravindra Jadeja early on the second day today.

India are 379-8 in 89 overs in their first innings, right after new batter Akash Deep became Taskin's second victim.

With India resuming the day's play at 339-6, ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja eyeing three figures, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wasted no time in taking the new ball at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

It paid dividends soon, as the first delivery of the third over led to a caught-behind dismissal, leaving Jadeja 14 runs short of what could have been the all-rounder's fifth Test century and the seventh-wicket partnership just one run shy of 200.

In his next over, Taskin came agonisingly close to picking his second wicket -- that of Akash Deep -- but poor fielding let him down as Shakib Al Hasan dropped a regulation catch at square leg.