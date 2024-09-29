Wicket concerns mount after unusual rainfall

Groundsmen cover the field as rain delays the start of the second day play of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Persistent rain has plagued the second Test between India and Bangladesh since its opening day, marking an unusual weather pattern for this time of year in Kanpur. As the heavy downpour left players restless and eager for action, the visitors are particularly concerned about how the wicket will behave when play resumes today.

Following heavy showers on Friday evening and moderate overnight rain, both teams returned to their hotel early in the morning yesterday, signalling the second day's play would be completely wiped out.

The teams did not return to the stadium, given no matter how much the super soppers continued their work, the drainage system was not adequate for all that water.

There was no post-day press conference yesterday due to rain, as it happened on the opening day. Instead, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto shared his thoughts in a video message via Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media. Shanto talked about the disappointment felt by the cricketers.

"There was no play again today [Saturday], which is a disappointing thing for the players. Not much can be done about it, but had the game started, it would have felt good," Shanto said.

On Friday, Bangladesh had recovered well from the early loss of both openers. Jasprit Bumrah, in particular, got the ball to move at pace, but the slowness of the surface had also been evident. However, it did not mean that shots could not be played, as both Shanto and Mominul Haque's innings reflected.

"The wicket was good. The challenge here was the stop-and-start nature of the game so far," Shanto added.

A tricky ground to score on, 300 is considered a pretty good total. Bangladesh reached 107 for three on day one, and their two best Test batters, Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim, were at the crease, with Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mehedi Miraz yet to come.

"I think we lost one wicket too many… I won't say we are in a bad position.," he felt.

Overall, it depends on how the wicket behaves if play is possible on day three, having been under covers for a while. "If we look at the game right now, we are sort of in a middling position.

"There is rain and not much sun to be had. In that sense, as the game progresses, it will be understandable how challenging the wicket is," said the Bangladesh captain, pointing to the fact that their innings is in the balance.

While Kanpur will be wishing that Sunday brings forth some sun and cricket, the Tigers will hope the dampness of the wicket at Green Park Stadium does not destabilise their second innings.