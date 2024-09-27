Schools half-closed, fans send best wishes to Shakib as Kanpur readies for action

The toss of the second Test between India and Bangladesh may have been delayed, but there is no dearth of excitement in Kanpur as droves of fans, including a large contingent of school children, showed up to watch Test cricket. Kanpur, in fact, has its own student gallery, which explains the sea of students at the venue.

As one approaches the stadium from any of the roads, huge lines could be seen as the crowd cheered and showed their support for India. Kanpur hosted its last Test in 2021, and it has been three years since the expectant fans watched their favourite team play in their very own city.

"It's a matter of great happiness. The team has come here again. The whole public is just happy that there is a match here. I regularly attend matches and was at the World Cup matches in 2023. I am going to Gwalior next for the first T20," an India fan named Dharam Kumar Modi told The Daily Star in Kanpur.

With Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan set to retire from Test cricket, Dharam expressed what he was feeling about Shakib's decision.

"What can I say, just, Sir, all the best for the future, whatever your endeavour is," he concluded.

Another fan named Anand said they have already booked the flights and hotels for the rest of the series. However, while they felt Bangladesh would be a hard opponent, now they feel something different.

"It's something really great that after a long time Kanpur gets a Test match again. We have come to support India. Our hotels and flights are booked for the rest of the series as well.

"The way that Bangladesh played Pakistan, it was apparent they would be a challenge. But after the first match, it feels like this one will end in two to three days," he added.

Droves of students were coming in, and there were some in school uniforms, while others may have bunked class to come and take their place in the lines outside the stadium entrances. "School is closed," one student said when asked.

He has come in to see India bat on day one.

"Of course, I want to see Bumrah in action, but I want India to bat first," a student named Mayank said.

While watching droves of students coming in formations, school teachers could be seen maintaining the lines. A school teacher named Rajpal from Guru Har Rai Academy said that the school is actually open, even as thousands are attending the game today.

"The school is not closed. It's from 9 am to 12 today that there is no class. We will leave during lunch. We have six to seven teachers here and didn't need tickets since there is a student gallery," Rajpal said.