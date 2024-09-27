Wet outfield delays toss in Kanpur

Ground staff cover the pitch during rainfall at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 26, 2024, on the eve of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

The start of the series-deciding second Test between Bangladesh and hosts India at the Green Park Stadium has been delayed by at least 30 minutes today, due to wet outfield caused by forecasted overnight rain in Kanpur.

The next inspection is due at 10pm, Bangladesh time, but it is likely that the delay could stretch further and that bad weather might continue to play spoilsport over the next few days.

Update: Upon inspecting the ground conditions, the match officials have decided that the toss will be held at 10:30am (Bangladesh time) before the match gets underway at 11am.

Photo credit: STAR

Bangladesh trail the two-match series 1-0 following a 280-run defeat in Chennai.

Apart from the series being at stake, the Kanpur Test will be Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan's final Test match abroad, after the ace all-rounder announced yesterday that his Test career will come to an end in the home series against South Africa in October-November.