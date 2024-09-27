‘If his farewell happened properly, I would’ve been happier’

The news of premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's retirement plans came as a bolt from the blue for his childhood coach Mohammad Salahuddin, who had no prior knowledge of his best student's decision before the Bangladesh cricketer himself officially announced during a press meet in Kanpur yesterday.

Two days before Shakib made the announcement, Salahuddin had spoken with him, as he often did, about cricket-related matters. As usual, Shakib discussed his new batting stance with his mentor, without hinting at his impending retirement.

"I suddenly heard about his retirement. I spoke to him two days ago, but he didn't give any indication of it. I honestly didn't realise such a decision was coming during our conversation," Salahuddin told The Daily Star yesterday.

"We only discussed his batting. He personally explained to me how and why he the [helmet] strap [to maintain his head position] while batting. It was his own plan to use it that way," he added.

Shakib, undoubtedly Bangladesh's greatest cricketer, has scored more than 14,000 runs and taken over 700 wickets in a career spanning 18 years, having made his national debut in 2006 during an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare.

In addition to being Bangladesh's top performer, the 37-year-old has dominated world cricket with his all-round capabilities and has become a global icon for Bangladesh beyond the sport.

Despite his consistency throughout his career, whenever Shakib needed guidance to refine his game or resolve issues, Salahuddin has been one of two mentors, alongside Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, whom Shakib trusted blindly.

The most notable instance of their partnership occurred when Shakib flew Salahuddin to India during his Indian Premier League stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shakib wasn't getting enough playing time, and ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, Salahuddin's guidance led to a fairytale outcome -- Shakib scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets for Bangladesh during the tournament.

"I think Shakib has a good understanding of himself and what he should or shouldn't do. He knows his capabilities, and I believe he considered everything before making this decision. If he isn't enjoying the game fully, then the decision is the right one," Salahuddin said, adding that recent on- and off-field issues may have influenced Shakib's decision.

"His eye problem has been troubling him for a long time, yet he still batted really well in the [franchise] BPL and adjusted to it. But besides his injury issues, I feel Shakib was unable to play his best cricket. We can't know what's truly going through his mind. Shakib has played under a lot of stress before, and he has managed, but now that he's older, playing in all three formats has become more challenging.

"When it becomes difficult for him to return to his own country, it's undoubtedly a tough time for him. I was really surprised to see him playing those recent matches, putting everything aside. I think it's a very tough time for him. I don't know how he will overcome it.

"If there were just one issue, it would be manageable. But he's surrounded by so many problems that it's hard to stay normal," Salahuddin remarked.

Salahuddin considers Shakib to be cut from a different cloth and expressed hope that Bangladesh will utilise his cricketing knowledge appropriately.

"Shakib is different from eight or 10 other cricketers. If you look at his performance, he's delivered in 80 out of the 100 matches he's played for Bangladesh.

"Normally, it's very rare for a player to contribute to the team nearly every day. It's hard to find such a player. Whether through batting or bowling, he always contributes. In the last 17 years, he has been the top performer. It's a massive achievement.

"I feel he could have become an even better player, but he still contributed immensely to the nation. That's why he always wanted to keep playing. I feel, if his farewell happened properly, I would've been happier.

"It's difficult to say if a cricketer of his stature will come to coaching, but Shakib has a great cricketing sense. I don't know how others see him, but he has huge acceptance among his teammates. He always fights for the players.

"Given his concern for the players, I think he could take on a role as an administrator or in the cricket board. It might not be the right time to think about that now, but the future will tell where he wants to go. If we can utilise his cricketing knowledge, it will benefit our country's cricket," Salahuddin concluded.