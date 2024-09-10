Cricket
‘India will be different kettle of fish’ for Bangladesh: Ganguly

Star Sports Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 06:59 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 07:21 PM
Photo: Facebook / AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that while Bangladesh will be buoyed by their renewed sense of belief following a recent victory over Pakistan, the challenge of defeating India will be far tougher.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata, the former India captain acknowledged Bangladesh's impressive triumph in Pakistan, a 2-0 series win that has helped them climb to fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings.

"Going to Pakistan and beating them is never easy, so congratulations to the Bangladesh players," said Ganguly, under whose captaincy India recorded their first and only Test series win in Pakistan, in 2003.

The first of the two Tests is set to begin on 19 September.

"India must expect good and tough cricket from Bangladesh because they are coming into the series with a lot of confidence," he added.

However, Ganguly expressed confidence that number-one ranked India will maintain their unbeaten record against Bangladesh in Test cricket, having won seven of the eight series between the two teams -- the first two of which Ganguly captained -- with one ending in a draw.

"But India will be a different kettle of fish. India, whether at home or away, are a fantastic side with a very strong batting unit.

"I don't see Bangladesh winning; India will win the series."

