Sat Sep 28, 2024 09:29 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 28, 2024 09:43 PM

Langurs hired to tackle monkey ‘terror’ at Kanpur stadium

Sat Sep 28, 2024 09:29 PM
Photo: AFP / Reuters

In a novel strategy to tackle the persistent issue of monkey-related disruptions at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has enlisted the help of langurs during the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

This decision comes in response to ongoing problems with monkeys pilfering snacks and drinks from fans and broadcast crew members alike. Known for their ability to deter their more mischievous cousins, the langurs, along with their handlers, have been brought in to restore order in the stands.

 "To avoid the terror of monkey, we have langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to take care of them," venue director Sanjay Kapoor told the Indian Express, highlighted the vulnerability of broadcast camera operators, who, stationed in elevated stands for optimal viewing, have often been easy targets for monkeys eager to snatch food.

To further safeguard these areas, the stands used by television crews have been enclosed with black cloth, minimising access for the nimble thieves.

