No Shakib in Rangpur Riders' GSL campaign due to ‘circumstances’

Rangpur Riders were initially interested in drafting in all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for their campaign in the upcoming Global Super League (GSL), slated to begin in Guyana on July 10. However, the franchise eventually decided against roping in the all-rounder after considering the existing circumstances, said club officials.

"Shakib Al Hasan is still one of the most valuable players, not only in Bangladesh, but in any franchise league in the world. It is not like that we did not want him in the squad, but we know the situation of the country at this moment. Shakib still can feature in the starting eleven of any franchise teams. But keeping the current situation in mind, we were not able to take him in the squad," Rangpur team director Shanian Tanim told the media today.

Shakib, who was part of the previous government, has not returned to the country following the student-led people's movement last year.

Rangpur team director also had to clarify that they did not receive any instructions in relation to Shakib.

"We did not receive any instructions from anyone regarding taking Shakib Al Hasan in the squad. It was a decision made by the team management as we were not sure about the outcome if we take him in the squad.

"We only acknowledge the cricketer identity of Shakib, not his other identities. I think he also understands the situation as much as we do. It is true that his presence would solve a lot of problems in the squad, as in him we would get a batter, a spinner and a senior player. As a cricketer, we have no doubts over him, but considering the current circumstances of the country, the team management had to make the decision," Shanian said.