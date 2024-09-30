Shakib will have security just like another cricketer

Adviser Asif says the allrounder has to clarify his political stance

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud yesterday said cricket superstar and former MP Shakib Al Hasan must clarify where he stands politically.

Shakib, being a cricketer, will get as much security as any player receives, said Asif.

"Bangladesh Cricket Board addressed the issue and the state is bound to provide security to each and every citizen. We will do this," he told reporters at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Shakib has demanded security from the BCB in order to be able to return to the country in mid-October and participate in the South Africa series.

Regarding this, Asif said, "In this case, you have to remember that Shakib Al Hasan has two identities: the cricketer and the politician. He took part in the general election representing the Awami League. People have mixed reactions regarding his identities. Now, we will give Shakib, the cricketer, enough security, as much as a player receives. This is our responsibility, we will give him that if he comes to the country.

"But if the general people are angry at him because of his political identity… I have five police constables and an armed man for my security, and if 100 million out of the 160 million people are angry, then will these five or six people protect me?"

"If the people are angry at me, I have to calm them with words. I think he has to make his position clear and talk about where he stands politically.

"Mashrafe Bin Mortaza already talked about his situation. So, if there are security risks from the people, then no one can give security to anyone. Even Sheikh Hasina could not be given that security and she had to flee. So, Shakib has to make his position clear."