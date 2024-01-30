'Gradually improving' Shakib's presence vital for Rangpur

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan did not bat and conceded 41 in his quota of four overs but his side Rangpur Riders still emerged victorious against holders Comilla Victorians by eight runs in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) fixture yesterday.

Apart from Shakib, the day's opening match featured a number of star cricketers – such as former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Bangladesh batter Liton Das -- but Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai stood out at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, having quickfired a 20-ball 36, helping Rangpur reach 165 for five, before returning figures of 2-31.

Although Shakib helped stifle the scoring rate in the powerplay, giving away 11 runs in two overs, he went for an uncharacteristic beating in his and the match's final over.

Comilla could only manage 20 of the required 29 runs in that over after Shakib picked up his solitary scalp of the match -- Aamer Jamal's wicket -- in the second delivery, leaving Comilla needing a near-impossible 27 off the last four balls.

Rangpur skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan said that Shakib's presence is vital for them, irrespective of his overall fitness.

"He may face problems in batting due to his eye problem but his presence in the field is more important for us," said Sohan in the post-match presser.

Sylhet Strikers playing an unfit Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had already drawn criticism, and many believe that it only highlighted the BPL's subpar standard.

And Shakib's participation with problematic eyes also adds to the notion that the franchise owners are more interested in big names rather than fully fit players.

Sohan, however, hoped that they would get a fully fit Shakib in the later part of the tournament. "He is trying and even on off-day he is not missing his training. His eye condition is also gradually improving."