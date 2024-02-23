Sylhet win dead rubber over Khulna 

Sylhet Strikers capped off their Bangladesh Premier League 2024 campaign with a six-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in Dhaka on Friday.

Finalists in the last edition, Sylhet managed to clinch the dead rubber in the evening game after Fortune Barishal had booked a spot into the playoffs in the day game.

Sylhet all-rounder Benny Howell (3) and left-arm pacer Shafiqul Islam (2) starred with the ball as they picked up five wickets between them to help restrict Khulna to 128.

In reply, Yasir Ali Rabbi played a steady 43-ball 46 after Najmul Hossain Shanto managed a 37-ball 39-run knock to help take Sylhet across the line. Skipper Mohammad Mithun scored a 15-ball 19 before Howell finished off proceedings with a boundary in a five-ball 12-run innings.

While Sylhet had already been ruled out from qualifying for the playoffs, Khulna's chances had banked on Barishal slipping in the day game. But after Barishal's victory, the match had no implications on the playoff spots.