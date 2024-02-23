Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
BPL

Sylhet win dead rubber over Khulna 

Star Sports Report 
Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:33 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 10:36 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers capped off their Bangladesh Premier League 2024 campaign with a six-wicket win over Khulna Tigers in Dhaka on Friday. 

Finalists in the last edition, Sylhet managed to clinch the dead rubber in the evening game after Fortune Barishal had booked a spot into the playoffs in the day game. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sylhet all-rounder Benny Howell (3) and left-arm pacer Shafiqul Islam (2) starred with the ball as they picked up five wickets between them to help restrict Khulna to 128.

In reply, Yasir Ali Rabbi played a steady 43-ball 46 after Najmul Hossain Shanto managed a 37-ball 39-run knock to help take Sylhet across the line. Skipper Mohammad Mithun scored a 15-ball 19 before Howell finished off proceedings with a boundary in a five-ball 12-run innings.

While Sylhet had already been ruled out from qualifying for the playoffs, Khulna's chances had banked on Barishal slipping in the day game. But after Barishal's victory, the match had no implications on the playoff spots. 

Related topic:
Sylhet Strikers vs Khulna TigersBPLBPL 10bpl 2024Benny Howell
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shakib and batting woes stifle Rangpur

3w ago

Sylhet outfield a cause for concern

2w ago

A thirst for thrillers as BPL nears climax

1d ago

Tamim, Taijul steer Barishal into BPL playoffs 

5h ago

Abu Hider stars with fifer as Rangpur beat Barishal 

4d ago
|রাজনীতি

সরকার দাম কমানোর কথা বললেও সিন্ডিকেট ব্যবসায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নিচ্ছে না: বাম জোট

‘রাষ্ট্রীয় উদ্যোগে দক্ষ, দুর্নীতিমুক্তভাবে বিকল্প বাজার ব্যবস্থা গড়ে তোলা, সার্বজনীন রেশন ব্যবস্থা ও সারাদেশে ন্যায্যমূল্যের দোকান চালু ছাড়া এই সংকটের সমাধান করা যাবে না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্বাস্থ্যসেবা

অ্যানেসথেসিওলজিস্ট সংকটে ‘বিপর্যস্ত’ স্বাস্থ্য খাত

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification