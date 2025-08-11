BCB set to appoint IMG as marketing consultant for BPL

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to appoint New York-based event company International Management Group (IMG) as the sports marketing consultancy firm for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 competition.

A BCB director confirmed the development to The Daily Star on Monday, noting that the board is aiming for a long-term partnership with IMG, which has nearly 13 years of experience working in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We have shortlisted three companies, and IMG is the frontrunner. We have asked for a few additional things from them. By tomorrow, we will confirm the matter," the director said, requesting anonymity.

Following the BCB's official invitation issued on July 10, several leading firms submitted their Expressions of Interest (EOIs) in line with the specified requirements and deadline. The BCB later acknowledged submissions from five organisations: Apex Sports Consulting, IMG, Real Impact & Absolute Legends Sports, The IPG Group & Mind Tree Limited, and Transports Group.

The matter was expected to be finalised in the board of directors' meeting on Saturday but was deferred to resolve a few outstanding issues.

"We are taking services from them. There were two models, we went with the one followed in the IPL and PSL, where the board takes control over the teams and betting," the director explained. "Sri Lanka took a different path, letting the event management run the show. We want to make BPL the second-best product."

He added that the board is looking to agree on a long-term price for IMG's services.

"We need to invest for two to three years. If we receive the money on time, we can make payments on time, which will create a good vibe around the BPL," he said.