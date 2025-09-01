October BCB polls confirmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections will be held in the first week of October, BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim confirmed following a board meeting at a Sylhet hotel on Monday.

Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul chaired the meeting, joined by several directors in person and others online.

Fahim informed the board will form a three-member election commission, with the president tasked to recommend names. "The commission has not yet been formed by name... but I expect we will know the details within a day or two," he told reporters.

The meeting also approved New York-based International Management Group (IMG) as sports marketing consultant for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on a three-year deal. In a bid to raise officiating standards, former ICC elite umpire Simon Taufel has been engaged for two years.

"Simon will handle assessment, evaluation and grading of umpires... and train local technical personnel alongside him," Fahim said, adding the aim was to become self-sufficient.

Other initiatives include a three-day batting programme with foreign coaches and Bangladesh's first self-organised Level 3 coaching course since 2009, to be conducted by Ashley Ross and others with about 20-25 local coaches expected.

Meanwhile, a four-member team will review the preliminary report of the independent inquiry into alleged corruption and mismanagement in last season's BPL, with recommendations due by September 7.