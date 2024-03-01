Russell blitz propels Comilla to 154 for six 

Comilla Victorians all-rounder Andre Russell smacked four sixes in a blistering 14–ball 27–run blitz to propel his side to 154 for six against Fortune Barishal in the grand finale of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League in Mirpur on Friday.

Russell rescued Comilla following a calamitous start that saw the defending champions slump to five down for 79 in the 12th over.

Comilla were struggling at 106 for five after 16 overs after which the introduction of dangerman Russel ensured Comilla had a decent total to defend.

Russel took in-form pacer James Fuller for 21 ruins in the 19th over as he hit three maximums which did the damage. But Barishal's Saifuddin got his yorkers right in the final over, giving away just seven runs, to restrict the Caribbean.

After the dismissal of Comilla opener Sunil Narine in the first over at the hands of Kyle Mayers, Barishal's Fuller bowled smartly to get rid of in-form Liton Das (16 off 12 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (15 off 10 balls). All batters barring Russel struggled. Mahidul Islam Ankon managed a sluggish 35-ball 38 where he hit two sixes and as many fours, while Jaker Ali failed to connect well throughout his 23-ball 20-run knock.