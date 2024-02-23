Tamim, Taijul steer Barishal into BPL playoffs 

Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam starred in a six-wicket win over defending champions Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League in Dhaka on Friday.

The win ensured Barishal finish inside the top four, cementing a playoff spot. Tamim's side climbed to third place and will take on fourth-placed Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator on Monday.

Tamim led from the front with a 48-ball 66 laced with three sixes and six fours in the second innings after Taijul picked up three wickets to help restrict Comilla to 140 for eight.

Earlier, it was a 16-ball 38-run blitz from Jaker Ali that helped Comilla past 100 after they were reduced to 86 for five after 15 overs. Jaker smashed four sixes and two fours and led a lone battle to make sure Comilla had enough runs to put up a fight.