Cricket
Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 23, 2024 05:53 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 06:02 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tamim, Taijul steer Barishal into BPL playoffs 

Star Sports Report
Fri Feb 23, 2024 05:53 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 06:02 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam starred in a six-wicket win over defending champions Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League in Dhaka on Friday. 

The win ensured Barishal finish inside the top four, cementing a playoff spot. Tamim's side climbed to third place and will take on fourth-placed Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator on Monday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tamim led from the front with a 48-ball 66 laced with three sixes and six fours in the second innings after Taijul picked up three wickets to help restrict Comilla to 140 for eight.  
Earlier, it was a 16-ball 38-run blitz from Jaker Ali that helped Comilla past 100 after they were reduced to 86 for five after 15 overs. Jaker smashed four sixes and two fours and led a lone battle to make sure Comilla had enough runs to put up a fight.

Related topic:
Fortune Barishal vs Comilla VictoriansBPLBPL 10bpl 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

High-scoring games always pleasing for batters: Neesham

1w ago

Dhaka end miserable BPL campaign with 11th straight loss 

5d ago

Russell blitz decisive in Comilla's win over Rangpur

2d ago

Mustafizur’s BPL return in doubt?

2d ago
|স্বাস্থ্যসেবা

অ্যানেসথেসিওলজিস্ট সংকটে ‘বিপর্যস্ত’ স্বাস্থ্য খাত

‘আমাদের সমাজে সার্জনদের যেভাবে সম্মান করা হয়, একজন অ্যানেসথেসিওলজিস্ট সেই সম্মানটা পান না।’

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রমজানে নিত্যপ্রয়োজনীয় পণ্যের কোনো সংকট হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification