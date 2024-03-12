Cricket
Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:35 PM

Shakib-Tamim row painful: Salahuddin

Tue Mar 12, 2024 11:14 PM
In a career spanning 25 years, renowned coach Mohammad Salahuddin has worked with three generations of cricketers and has elevated himself to spectacular heights in the country's cricket. In a detailed conversation with The Daily Star on their multimedia program, ‘Star Special’, coach Mohammad Salahuddin delves into various facets of Bangladesh cricket, shedding light on the looming challenges facing the Tigers and the factors impeding their fulfilment of expectations.

