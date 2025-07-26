BCB plots power-hitting boost before Asia Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning a comprehensive training camp next month, including a plan to boost the players' power-hitting trait ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup T20, likely to be held in the UAE in September.

With the scheduled home white-ball series against India in August postponed and pushed to next year, the Tigers have received a rare break from their packed international calendar.

Since April, Bangladesh have been engaged in continuous cricket. They hosted Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, then toured the UAE and Pakistan for separate white-ball series. In June, they visited Sri Lanka for a full-fledged series comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, and recently hosted Pakistan for three T20Is.

BCB's cricket operations chairman, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, said they are still trying to arrange a series before the Asia Cup. However, regardless of the outcome, a training camp will be held, featuring a power-hitting coach and a psychologist.

"Our players don't often get the chance for a proper camp. Getting a break and then preparing through a camp -- I don't think national team players got such an opportunity for a long time," Fahim told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said the players would get a 10-day break followed by a three-week camp. Part of the camp will be held in Dhaka, while the rest may take place in Sylhet or Chattogram.

"We're discussing a potential series with other boards. If that doesn't happen, we'll play some internal matches," Fahim added, confirming they're in talks with power-hitting coach Julian Wood and sports psychologist David Scott.

Julian, who was head coach of Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023, is set to work in a 10-day programme with Sri Lanka Cricket later this month. Scott has previously worked with the BCB in different programmes, with the latest as a part of the BCB's High Performance Unit and the U-19 team.

"We've been in discussions with him [Julian]. If finalised, we'll bring him in. He [Scott] has already worked with us. He'll be given a new contract and work regularly with the team," said Fahim.

Meanwhile, Fahim did not rule out the possibility of some national players participating in next month's Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia. Bangladesh 'A' team will take part in the 11-team event from August 14 to 24.

"The selectors may be considering this. Apart from the premier players, a few others might get an opportunity," Fahim concluded.