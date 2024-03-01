BPL finalists observe a minute’s silence for Bailey Road Fire victims 

Finalists of the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians, will observe a minute's silence to condole the tragic Bailey Road Fire incident that took place at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall building in Dhaka yesterday evening.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

"The BCB mourns in the wake of this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfathomable tragedy," a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release read.

"We extend sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries and burns in the fire. We hope for their swift recovery and restoration to full health. Our thoughts are also with the medical personnel and emergency responders who are tirelessly working to provide care and support to the survivors."

As many as 46 people, including three children, lost their lives, with 20 others critically injured.

Barishal skipper Tamim called for change to prevent incidents such as this. "Prayers for the departed souls at the Baily Road incident. We should change or it will never change!" he wrote on Facebook today.