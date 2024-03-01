Cricket
Star Sports Report   
Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:42 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

BPL finalists observe a minute’s silence for Bailey Road Fire victims 

Star Sports Report   
Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:33 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 06:42 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Finalists of the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians, will observe a minute's silence to condole the tragic Bailey Road Fire incident that took place at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall building in Dhaka yesterday evening.  

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

"The BCB mourns in the wake of this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfathomable tragedy," a Bangladesh Cricket Board press release read.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We extend sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries and burns in the fire. We hope for their swift recovery and restoration to full health. Our thoughts are also with the medical personnel and emergency responders who are tirelessly working to provide care and support to the survivors."

As many as 46 people, including three children, lost their lives, with 20 others critically injured.

Barishal skipper Tamim called for change to prevent incidents such as this. "Prayers for the departed souls at the Baily Road incident. We should change or it will never change!" he wrote on Facebook today. 

Related topic:
BPL 10bpl 2024Fortune Barishal vs Comilla VictoriansTamim IqbalLiton Das
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Obviously will talk to Shakib, Mashrafe when we meet: Tamim

Russell blitz decisive in Comilla's win over Rangpur

1w ago

Tamim, Taijul steer Barishal into BPL playoffs 

1w ago

Russell blitz propels Comilla to 154 for six 

7h ago

Sylhet win dead rubber over Khulna 

1w ago
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification