If Shakib and Tamim get booed, then we should bury ourselves: Mushfiqur

Fortune Barishal batter Mushfiqur Rahim was baffled at the instances when his skipper Tamim Iqbal and Rangpur Riders' star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got booed by their respective fans during several matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

The second qualifier between Barishal and Rangpur was yet again touted as a Shakib versus Tamim affair and the much-anticipated contest saw Tamim get the last laugh as his side beat Rangpur by six wickets to cement their place in the final of the 10th edition of the tournament.

Fans have often hooted at the duo, with Shakib on the receiving end of the larger share of the supporters' displeasure. Yesterday evening was no different as fans voiced their opinions at the ground.

With the limelight on Shakib and Tamim, a different yet familiar face came through to take Barishal to victory. It was 'Mr Dependable' Mushfiqur Rahim who stood tall with a steady 38-ball 47, guiding his side home.

After the match, Mushfiqur chuckled at fans' reaction to players of the stature of Shakib and Tamim, saying that it was 'unethical' to treat the duo with such jeers.

"To be honest, it's unethical to even question their commitment as whatever they have given to Bangladesh cricket and will give in the future is unparalleled. If players like Shakib and Tamim had to hear boos, then we should dig down and bury ourselves in the ground. I don't know how players like them had to face such a thing," Mushfiqur said in the post-match press conference.

The reverse fixture between the two sides became one of the most talked about contests of the tournament as Shakib managed to take Tamim's wicket on that occasion and subsequently staged a muted celebration with a raised fist. But things intensified even more when Tamim mimicked Shakib's celebration after he got dismissed.

The question was there to Mushfiqur on what he felt amidst such a heated rivalry that has emerged. The 36-year-old promptly replied saying that such battles actually help the others on the outside to enjoy the show and relax.

"In big matches such as this, if someone takes away the limelight, it makes us relaxed. As they will focus on fighting each other, we will play our own game and go easy. Honestly, I saw both of them very relaxed and I think they know how big of a contributor they are for their teams. I think both of them are the legends of Bangladesh cricket," said Mushfiqur.