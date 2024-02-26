Hathurusingha to be show-caused in case of Code of Conduct breach: Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon cautioned that the board may ask for explanations if national team head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has breached any Code of Conduct.

Hathurusingha gave an interview on Sunday to ESPNcricinfo where he slammed the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, the country's prized and only franchise-based T20 tournament. He criticised the role of local players in the BPL, and how the tournament has been carried out and asserted he had "lost interest" and often switched off the TV when the games were on.

"First of all, we have to see whether he has breached any Code of Conduct. If that is the case then we will take action as per our rules and regulations," Papon told the reporters at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium after admitting he has not read the interview.

"This is the first thing and the second thing is that whether he has said anything that gives a negative impression about Bangladesh cricket, its domestic game, players, BPL or international cricket and if that is the case, we will ask him and show-cause him," he added.

Papon further said he would discuss the matter with board officials in Mirpur.

"One thing is clear that during a tournament no one can say any such thing without taking prior permission and more so in the case of those in positions such as coach, selector or players since we have written agreements with them which state they will have to take permission from us before talking to the media," Papon said.

