Jaker Ali replaces Aliss in Bangladesh T20I squad

Wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali Anik has been called up to the Bangladesh T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka as a replacement for off-spinner Aliss Al Islam, who sustained a finger injury while representing Comilla Victorians in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Jaker, 26, showcased impressive form down the order for Comilla in the BPL, amassing 199 runs at an average of 99.5 and a strike rate of 141.

"In addition to Aliss, we have three other frontline spinners in Rishad (Hossan), Taijul (Islam), and Sheikh Mahedi (Hasan) in the T20I squad. We believe that instead of adding another spinner to replace Aliss, the team's balance would be better served by including someone like Jaker Ali, who can bolster the middle or lower-middle order and serve as a finisher," Chairman of the national selection panel, Gazi Ashraf Lipu explained.

BANGLADESH T20I SQUAD

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Liton Kumar Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jaker Ali Anik