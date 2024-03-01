Barishal win toss, opt to field first against Comilla in BPL final

Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to field first against Comilla Victorians in the grand finale of the Bangladesh Premier League in Mirpur on Friday.

The toss has been a vital factor in Mirpur throughout the tournament as teams batting second have won majority of the contests.

Comilla, the most successful side in the tournament with four titles and a perfect record in finals, will be gunning for their third-straight title, while 2022 finalists Barishal will be aiming for their first BPL trophy.

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal Khan (C), David Miller, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), MD Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Md Saif Uddin

Comilla Victorians: Litton Kumer Das (C & WK), Mahidul Ankon, MD.Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, MD Rohanat Doullah Borshon, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Mustafizur Rahman