Tigers claw back

It has turned out to be a fantastic Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa so far in Mirpur, as the series opener remains tantalisingly in balance.

On day two, it was South Africa who fought back from 108 for six to take a 202-run first-innings lead. Yesterday, on day three, Bangladesh had their say, fighting back from 112 for six to post 283 for seven before bad light ended play.

According to weather forecasts, there is a chance of early morning showers, raising the question of whether heavier rain could arrive and disrupt day four entirely.

As it stands, South Africa are still in the driving seat despite Bangladesh's 81-run lead. The Tigers have three more wickets in hand, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, unbeaten on 87, is the only recognised batter remaining. With a new ball in hand, if play does progress in the morning, South Africa will be looking to wrap things up quickly and chase down the target.

Bangladesh had taken advantage with the ball getting old. The pitch, however, has behaved differently on the three days of the Test match, making for tricky challenges.

"Obviously Bangladesh have done really well today. Conditions got a little bit better, if I'm honest, with a slightly used ball. But I think we're still ahead; Bangladesh have a lead and we've got three wickets more to go," South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj said at the press conference yesterday.

Bangladesh's fightback was largely down to Miraz and Jaker Ali's 138-run stand. With three spinners in the lineup, Bangladesh will be hoping the lead stretches past 150 and goes as close to 200 as possible, so they can exploit the invariable bounce usually seen on day four or five.

Bangladesh spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed was not counting out a win just yet. "Why not? You just have to believe that," he said.

Bangladesh are revelling in their fightback with the bat, but the rain could come like a roll of the dice, favouring either side as the Mirpur Test awaits its conclusion.