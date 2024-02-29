Was Mushfiqur forced to retire from T20Is?

Bangladesh's star batter Mushfiqur Rahim has hinted that he was forced to retire from T20I format. The 36-year-old veteran had retired from T20Is on September 4, 2022 following the Asia Cup in UAE, just ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia that year.

Mushfiqur came to the press conference yesterday following Fortune Barishal's six-wicket win over Rangpur Riders in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, but a few questions had to be skipped due to lack of time. When this reporter along with a few other members of the media caught up with Mushfiqur after the press conference had ended, Mushfiqur added a twist to his retirement story.

"Do you regret retiring from T20Is?" the veteran was asked.

Mushfiqur's reply was short. "No".

Asked whether being in the kind of form he has been, whether there was regret, he said: "No, what's there to regret? (smiles)".

Asked about his game sense that has been once again out there to see, he suggested that he did not retire from T20Is voluntarily.

"You are saying this [about game sense] after I played well. No one said that before (smiles).

"I only want one question. Did I retire from T20s? Did I do it on my own will? That's all I have to say. That time when I retired in T20s, just look at the month before that, that's all I have to say," Mushfiqur told members of the media.

The objection was clear in his voice, he did not feel his T20I retirement was his own choice.

Barishal had been criticised for having many senior stars in the lineup. Mushfiqur had also been asked at the press conference whether such criticism motivated the side, but Mushfiqur said it just felt bad.

"No actually it does not motivate me. I feel bad. Because right now if you bring a lot of young players in front of me, I am certain they won't be anywhere near my level of fitness. I can write that down. I think instead of seeing age and performance, bigger factor is fitness and performance. Age is just a number," he said at the press conference, while also using England's James Anderson as an example.

Mushfiqur is now the fifth-highest run-getter this BPL with 367 runs at an average of 33.36 and he ensured that he can add to that run tally after helping Fortune Barishal make the BPL final with an unbeaten 38-ball 47 yesterday against Rangpur Riders.

He has once again been reliable in the middle-order, showing tremendous stroke-play during a 39-ball 68 against Khulna Tigers or a 44-ball 63 against Comilla Victorians earlier during the tournament. A fifty against Sylhet Strikers also came during a crucial point for his franchise.

The veteran once again showed his knack for building an innings during a slightly tricky chase against Rangpur yesterday. His work ethic is exemplary but the bigger question is whether he was forced to retire from the format despite feeling he had more to give.