Fuller, Mushfiqur help Barishal beat Rangpur to set up final against Comilla 

Fortune Barishal pacer James Fuller and batter Mushfiqur Rahim starred in the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League to beat Rangpur Riders by six wickets in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The win gave cemented the Tamim Iqbal-led side a place in the final where they will take on defending champions Comilla Victorians on Friday.

Fuller's three wickets helped restrict Rangpur to 149 for seven before Mushfiqur played a steady 38-ball 47 to steer Barishal home.

Fullers scalped three wickets for 25 runs as he sent back dangerman Jimmy Neesham, Nurul Hasan Sohan, and Mohammad Nabi after Mohammad Saifuddin made use of the new ball to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan and Mahedi Hasan early on in the Powerplay. The comprehensive bowling effort saw Barishal dominate three-quarters of the first innings as they reduced Rangpur to seven down for 77.

However, Rangpur's Shamim Hossain breathed life into his side with a 20-ball fifty –the joint-fastest of the ongoing edition – as he smashed five sixes and as many fours for an unbeaten 24-ball 59, propelling his side to 149 for seven.

Abu Hider swung the ball early to dismiss Barishal openers Tamim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz inside the Powerplay but Mushfqur built stands of 47 and 50 with Soumya Sarker (21 off 17) and an in-form Kyle Mayers (28 off 15) to ensure a comfortable victory for Barishal.

