Shakib wins battle against Tamim in Chattogram

It took Rangpur Riders superstar Shakib Al Hasan only one ball to take out Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal in their Bangladesh Premier League encounter in Chattogram on Monday.

The much-awaited contest was drummed up because Tamim would be facing Shakib on his home turf, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Tamim got off to a rare brisk start as he smashed three fours and two sixes for his 19-ball 33 which propelled Barishal to 38 runs in four overs.

In the fifth over, Shakib was brought on to put a brake on that and it took him just one ball to do that.

In a case of premeditation, Tamim had made room to swing a good length delivery over to the onside but the ball managed to extract some extra bounce which seemed to surprise the left-handed batter. However, Tamim made a meal of his response as he changed his mind and looked to play it through the offside after he had already positioned himself to pull it on the onside. He ended up getting a top edge as the ball scooped up in the air and fell straight to Mominul Haque at short mid-wicket.

Shakib celebrated with a raised fist, while Tamim walked back in dejection as he kept repeating the shot he had hoped to play.