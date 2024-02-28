Cricket
Wed Feb 28, 2024 07:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 07:29 PM

Cricket

Liton fined for altercation with umpire

Wed Feb 28, 2024 07:25 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Comilla Victorians skipper Liton Das was fined 15 percent of his match fee and was handed a demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct during an altercation with on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat during Comilla's first qualifier against Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League in Mirpur on Monday. 

Liton dissented after being denied an appeal for a stumping and had to be removed from the field by his coach Mohammad Salahuddin to calm things down.

"Liton has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point," BPL's technical committee chairman Roquibul Hasan told The Daily Star. 

